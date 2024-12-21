Open Extended Reactions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A federal judge set a Jan. 8 hearing to hear NASCAR's motion to throw out an antitrust lawsuit filed against the stock car series by Michael Jordan-owned 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports

The two teams are suing NASCAR and were granted a preliminary injunction Wednesday that will allow them to compete as chartered teams in 2025.

U.S. District Court Judge Kenneth D. Bell said Friday that "NASCAR fans [and members of the public who may become fans] have an interest in watching all the teams compete with their best drivers and most competitive teams." NASCAR has indicated it will appeal his ruling and wants his injunction partially blocked pending the appeal.

The hearing is the latest in the legal brawl between the two Cup Series teams and the sanctioning body that began late last season. Judge Bell is set to decide other motions, as well. He also set a Sept. 19, 2025, deadline for discovery to be completed and set a trial date of Dec. 1 -- after the completion of next season.

23XI, the team owned by Jordan and three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin, and Front Row refused in September to sign take-it-or-leave it charter renewal offers made by NASCAR. A charter is essentially a franchise and guarantees prize money, a spot in the field each week and other protections.

The teams filed suit alleging NASCAR owners are "monopolistic bullies" and lost a bid in November to be recognized as "chartered" teams as the suit continues.

23XI and Front Row can now sign the charter agreements and still pursue their lawsuit. They also each were granted permission to purchase additional charters from Stewart Haas Racing, which is going from four Cup cars to one, though NASCAR must approve the transfers to those teams.