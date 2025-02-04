Open Extended Reactions

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -- NASCAR introduced a new rule Tuesday that will award one point to the team and driver with the fastest single lap in each race.

The "Xfinity Fastest Lap" was added as part of a contract renewal between NASCAR and Xfinity. The new deal awards a point for the fastest lap in all three of NASCAR's national series, continues Xfinity's role as entitlement sponsor of the second-tier series through 2025 and includes a multiyear agreement for Xfinity to extend its premium partnership with the Cup Series.

IndyCar has a fast-lap rule, but it was abolished in Formula 1 ahead of this season.

"We're not just entering Year 11 of our partnership. We're embarking on Year 1 of a renewed relationship with NASCAR filled with fresh energy and exciting opportunities to enhance the competition on the track in a way that has never been done before," said Matt Lederer, Comcast's vice president of brand partnership and engagement.