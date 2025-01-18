Martin Truex Sr., the father of former NASCAR champion Martin Truex Jr. has died, Truex and his brother said in a statement Friday. He was 66.

"We are devastated by the loss of our father," Martin Jr. and Ryan Truex said. "Simply put, he was our hero and a great man. We appreciate everyone's thoughts and prayers and ask for privacy at this time."

No details of Truex Sr.'s death were revealed.

Truex Sr. was a former driver in in NASCAR's second-tier Xfinity Series, where he made 15 starts from 1989 to 1998. His best finish was 12th at Nazareth Speedway in 1994. He retired early to advance the career of his two sons. His second son, Ryan, is the reserve and development driver for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Truex Sr. was one of the owners of the commercial fishing company Sea Watch International.

The Friday announcement of Truex Sr.'s passing came one day after Truex Jr., who retired from full-time competition at the end of the season, announced he will enter next month's Daytona 500 with TRICON Garage as the team attempts to make its Cup Series debut.

Truex Jr. will pilot the No. 56 Toyota Camry XSE in collaboration between TRICON and Joe Gibbs Racing. The car will be "open," which means Truex is not guaranteed a spot in the field and will have to make "The Great American Race" via speed in time trials or one of two qualifying races.

Truex won the Cup championship in 2017 and retired at the end of last season with 34 career victories.

Five-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson, a two-time Daytona 500 winner, will also attempt to make the field as part of a two-race Cup Series schedule that also includes the Coca-Cola 600. Assuming all goes to plan, Johnson will be making his 700th career Cup Series start at Charlotte Motor Speedway in May. Johnson has won the 600 four times.

NASCAR has four open spots in the 40-car field, but under a new rule announced last week, four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves can be added as a 41st car if he doesn't qualify through the traditional process.

Seven drivers have announced they intend to compete for the open spots, with at least two more expected.