Martin Truex Jr. will pause his retirement and attempt to qualify for next month's Daytona 500 with Tricon Garage, the team announced Thursday.

Truex, 44, retired from full-time racing after the 2024 season. The 2017 Cup Series champion collected 34 wins and 291 top-10 finishes across 21 years on NASCAR's top circuit.

Tricon Garage confirmed that Truex will be behind the wheel of the No. 56 Toyota sponsored by Bass Pro Shops, a longtime sponsor for the New Jersey-born driver.

"Having raced against Martin for many years, I can confidently say there's no stronger competitor I'd want behind the wheel for our first Cup Series entry at the sport's most prestigious race," team owner and former driver David Gilliland said. "As an open entry, we know the road ahead will be challenging, but I have no doubt that Martin will put us in the best position to succeed. I've had the privilege of sitting on the pole at Daytona, but my next goal is to celebrate in Victory Lane."

Truex has never won the Daytona 500 in 20 previous attempts, finishing runner-up to Denny Hamlin in 2016 by just 0.010 seconds.

In order to make the field for the Feb. 16 running of the "Great American Race," Truex will have to qualify through the Daytona Duels on Feb. 13.