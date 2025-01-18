Masters snooker: Shaun Murphy records 147 in semifinal

Open Extended Reactions

Shaun Murphy has recorded the fourth most 147 breaks in snooker history. Andrew Matthews/PA Images via Getty Images

Shaun Murphy completed a 147 break in his Masters semifinal against Mark Allen at Alexandra Palace on Saturday -- only the sixth time in the tournament's history the feat has been achieved.

Murphy's achievement -- clearing all 15 reds and 15 blacks, as well as all the colours in perfect order -- came in the sixth frame of the match.

He is only the fifth British player to complete a 147 at the Masters tournament, although it is the ninth of his career. Snooker icon Ronnie O'Sullivan (15) has recorded the most.

Should Murphy make the final, which is scheduled for Sunday, he will face the winner of Judd Trump and Kyren Wilson who play later on Saturday.