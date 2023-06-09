Get set for a women's final of contrasting styles at the 2023 French Open on Saturday as two-time champion Iga Swiatek and first-time Slam finalist Karolina Muchova go head-to-head for the title.

Swiatek will be chasing her third title in Paris in four years and fourth Grand Slam title overall, while Muchova is trying to follow in the footsteps of Barbora Krejcikova, a fellow Czech player who won her first Grand Slam at Roland Garros two years ago.

On paper, Swiatek, the world No. 1, is the favorite. Muchova, however, did win their only previous battle, albeit four years ago. The Czech player has already shown she's not afraid of the big occasion, having beaten No.2 seed Aryna Sabalenka in the semis.

Why Iga Swiatek will win

Iga Swiatek has experience on her side: She won the French Open in 2020 and 2022. Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Well, for a start, she's the defending champion and the top-ranked player in the world. The Polish player has also been beating up on most of her rivals for much of the past 18 months, in which time the 22-year-old has won two more Slams -- the aforementioned French Open and the US Open -- to go with her triumph here in 2020.

Swiatek is the most consistent performer at this level, and while she will have plenty of respect for Muchova, she will be relieved that her opponent is neither of the two women who have pushed her the most this year, Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina.

Muchova has more variety than the opponents Swiatek has faced so far and will try to frustrate her with changes of pace, but she doesn't have the power of a Sabalenka, who could overpower Swiatek.

Experience is key, usually, in Grand Slam finals, and while Muchova does not know how she will react to the biggest match of her life, Swiatek knows what to expect and knows she's been there and done it before. She's 3-0 in Slam finals and 13-4 in finals overall, so she's not going to freeze.

There's also the feeling that Swiatek might have faced her toughest match -- her semifinal with Beatriz Haddad Maia was one point from going to a deciding set. No one has taken a set off Swiatek this fortnight, and it would be no surprise should she romp to another victory.

Why Karolina Muchova will win