Jessica Pegula advances to the second round of Wimbledon after a three-set victory over fellow American, Lauren Davis. (0:27)

Wimbledon announced its mixed doubles draw Wednesday in an event headlined by the pairings of Austin Krajicek and Jessica Pegula, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa, and Jamie Murray and Taylor Townsend.

Top-seeded Krajicek and Pegula are the highest-ranked American doubles players at No. 1 and No. 3, respectively, and are playing in their fourth consecutive major together. They open play against Tsitsipas and Badosa, who recently announced they are dating and will be making their debut as a team.

Murray, a beloved British player and two-time Wimbledon mixed doubles champion, and Townsend, currently ranked No. 5 in doubles, reached the quarterfinals together at the Australian Open in January. The duo will face Jan Zielinski and Nicole Melichar-Martinez in the first round.

Other notable pairings include 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu and Michael Venus, who reached the French Open final together last month, and Emil Ruusuvuori and Anett Kontaveit, a former No. 2-ranked singles player who is playing in her final tournament before retiring.

Neal Skupski and Desirae Krawczyk, the defending champions, are the No. 2 seed.

The 32-team mixed doubles draw will get underway later this week at the All England Club. The winning pair will make $162,725.