WIMBLEDON, England -- Diede de Groot won her 11th consecutive Grand Slam title by beating doubles partner Jiske Griffioen 6-2, 6-1 Saturday in the women's wheelchair singles final at Wimbledon.

De Groot has won 19 major titles overall, including five at Wimbledon. Her current winning streak in Grand Slams dates back to the 2021 Australian Open, and she now has a chance to secure a third straight sweep of all four majors if she wins the US Open in September. That would also tie the record of 12 straight Grand Slam wins in wheelchair singles set by Shingo Kunieda between 2007 and 2011.

The Dutch player also extended her tour-level winning streak to 111 straight matches, dating to the 2021 Melbourne Wheelchair Open.

De Groot could still collect more silverware at Wimbledon -- she and Griffioen are also in the wheelchair doubles final.