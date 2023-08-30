NEW YORK -- Coco Vandeweghe was honored at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Tuesday night, when it was announced she would be playing in her final US Open.

Vandeweghe, a 31-year-old native of New York, reached the semifinals at the 2017 US Open as well as the Australian Open earlier that year and won the 2018 US Open doubles title with the now retired Ashleigh Barty. She was on hand Tuesday for Venus Williams' first-round match against Greet Minnen and waved to the crowd after a tribute video was played.

Vandeweghe reached a career-high ranking of No. 9 in 2018, but has struggled in recent years with injury and inconsistency. She lost in the first round of qualifying at the US Open last week and has not reached a tour-level main draw since March. She is currently ranked No. 289.

Vandeweghe received a wild card for the doubles draw at the US Open and is slated to open play with partner Sofia Kenin on Wednesday against Alexandra Panova and Cristina Bucsa.

Coming from a legendary sports family -- her grandfather Ernie and uncle Kiki were NBA standouts and mother Tauana was an Olympic swimmer -- Vandeweghe turned professional in 2008 and won two WTA singles titles and four doubles titles. She reached two mixed doubles finals at the 2016 Australian Open and US Open and helped lead the United States to a Fed Cup title, now known as the Billie Jean King Cup, in 2017.