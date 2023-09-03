Does Jessica Pegula have the wildest US Open schedule of any player?

NEW YORK -- Jessica Pegula might just be the busiest woman at the US Open.

Need proof? Just look no further than her past few days.

On Friday night, she and her mixed doubles partner Austin Krajicek won their opening round match on Court 11 over Laura Siegemund and Sander Gille. On Saturday afternoon, she defeated Elina Svitolina 6-4, 4-6, 6-2, at Arthur Ashe Stadium to advance to the fourth round in singles -- and just hours later was back on the doubles court with Coco Gauff on Grandstand. The duo beat Cristina Bucsa and Alexandra Panova to move on to the third round.

This ace late in the third set was 💲 from Pegula! @Heineken_US Serve of the Day | #USOpen pic.twitter.com/lbdXelxjmi — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 2, 2023

It doesn't stop there. On Sunday, she's scheduled to play her second-round mixed doubles match, then she'll be back in action on Monday in singles and doubles.

Pegula, 29, was asked in her news conference Saturday -- held after both of her matches had finished -- about why she enjoyed playing mixed doubles, on top of her already demanding schedule.

"I feel like mixed to me is just a fun way to go out there and be able to compete," Pegula said. "I think as long as you're feeling OK physically, and the schedule isn't horrible at the time, I don't know, I enjoy it. ... For me it's fun to go out there, especially playing with an American at the US Open."

Pegula, who played in all three draws this year at the Australian Open and the French Open as well, said sometimes the scheduling and inclement weather can make it nearly impossible to play all three. She had to withdraw from mixed doubles at Wimbledon earlier this summer, but otherwise is just happy to be playing as much tennis as she can.

Through Saturday night, Pegula, the No. 3 seed in the singles draw, had spent a total of 7 hours and 47 minutes on court. Iga Swiatek, the No. 1 seed and defending champion, had spent 3 hours and 21 minutes on court, playing just singles.