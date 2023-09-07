NEW YORK -- The US Open quarterfinal between Madison Keys and Marketa Vondrousova was delayed for about eight minutes in the first game Wednesday night when a spectator needed medical attention in the stands at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Keys was serving at deuce when action was halted. The chair umpire announced to the crowd that first-aid responders had been called. Tournament referee Jake Garner went out to check on the person, who was in the lower-level seats.

During the delay, Keys brought two fresh towels and a bottle of water to where the spectator was.

Eventually, the person was carried out and action resumed.

"During the first game of the Keys-Vondrousova match in Arthur Ashe Stadium, a fan experienced a medical incident," the USTA said in a statement after the match. "US Open medical team members stabilized the fan immediately. It was determined that the fan had a prior medical condition, and the incident was not heat-related. The fan was taken for further assessment on site and safely discharged."

The temperature approached 95 degrees Fahrenheit (35 Celsius) on Wednesday afternoon in Flushing Meadows.

Keys, the 2017 US Open runner-up, defeated Vondrousova, who won Wimbledon in July, 6-1, 6-4.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.