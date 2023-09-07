Eugenie Bouchard, the former world No. 5 and 2014 Wimbledon finalist, has joined the Professional Pickleball Association (PPA) Tour for the 2024 season. The PPA announced the move on Thursday with a social media post, calling it "one of the biggest signings of the year."

Bouchard, 29, has yet to comment on what the new deal means for her tennis career. The Canadian player was never able to replicate the success of her breakthrough season in 2014, which saw her reach the semifinals at the Australian Open and the French Open as well as the Wimbledon final. In recent seasons, she has played sparingly because of a series of injuries, including one that required surgery on her right shoulder.

Currently ranked No. 215, she lost in the second round of qualifying at the US Open last month and hasn't played in a major main draw since the French Open in 2020.

Bouchard is the latest tennis player to make the transition to pickleball. Jack Sock, the three-time major doubles champion, retired from tennis this month to focus on the growing sport, and others such as Donald Young, Sam Querrey and Hurricane Tyra Black have also done so in recent months.