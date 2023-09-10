After winning his 24th Grand Slam title, Novak Djokovic puts on a Kobe Bryant-themed T-shirt and points to the sky. (0:54)

Novak Djokovic and Coco Gauff both triumphed at the 2023 US Open.

On Sunday, Djokovic took down Daniil Medvedev in straight sets to win his 24th major title, the Open era record for Grand Slam victories. Djokovic's dominance suggests that he's more than capable of adding to that number over the remainder of his career.

A parade of notables gave him props for his historic achievement.

Congratulations to 24x Grand Slam champion @DjokerNole, the Men's Singles Champion of the #USOpen! https://t.co/tapu9ZZS9a — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) September 10, 2023

Well done again Novak, I'm sure 24 feels as great as one, especially when you have fought so hard to get where you are and to stay there against a growing tide of challengers. You were on high alert tonight against a quality player in Daniil. Take another bow, champ! 🚀 — Rod Laver (@rodlaver) September 10, 2023

On Saturday, Gauff engineered a comeback from an early deficit against Aryna Sabalenka to take a 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 victory. It's the 19-year-old American's first major win and breaks a streak of 13 majors without a champion from the United States.

After the match, celebrities from the sports world and beyond congratulated Gauff on her victory.

Inspirational win @CocoGauff 🎉,

Been watching your 🎾 and following you for years. It's great to see so much hard work and passion being rewarded.

You shine brighter than ever🌟#TEAM8 pic.twitter.com/BmtEnOz9O0 — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) September 10, 2023

Congrats to you both! @CocoGauff on your 1st GS title, so special on your home soil and to @SabalenkaA on becoming new no 1. Amazing night and time for women's tennis!👏🏼🏆 — Iga Świątek (@iga_swiatek) September 10, 2023

Cccccccooooooooooccccccccooooooo !!!!!!!!! Aaaaaaahhhhhhhh!!!!!!! — andyroddick (@andyroddick) September 9, 2023

This generation is living the dream of the Original 9.



Congratulations, @CocoGauff! 💙 https://t.co/Tl5XlDRi9E — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) September 9, 2023

Congratulations Cocofina @CocoGauff 💖💖💖 my girl you are amazing!!!! — sloanestephens (@SloaneStephens) September 9, 2023

Wow @CocoGauff

What a moment! Congratulations!

Very well deserved! Enjoy every moment of it ❤️ — victoria azarenka (@vika7) September 9, 2023

Congratulations to US Open champion, @CocoGauff! We couldn't be prouder of you on and off the court - and we know the best is yet to come. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 9, 2023

CoCo!!!!!! 🎾🎾🎾 — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) September 9, 2023

Coco!!! let's go!!! 😤 — Saquon Barkley (@saquon) September 9, 2023

So proud of you, @CocoGauff! Your hard work and grit was on display throughout this tournament. This is your moment! 👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/WBeqiaIrTk — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) September 9, 2023

What a moment @CocoGauff Congratulations on an amazing performance and you are a true champion on and off the court. You make the sport proud — James Blake (@JRBlake) September 9, 2023