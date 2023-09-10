        <
          Stars react to Djokovic's and Gauff's 2023 US Open wins

          Djokovic pays tribute to Kobe after Grand Slam No. 24 (0:54)

          After winning his 24th Grand Slam title, Novak Djokovic puts on a Kobe Bryant-themed T-shirt and points to the sky. (0:54)

          • ESPN.com
          Sep 10, 2023, 11:53 PM

          Novak Djokovic and Coco Gauff both triumphed at the 2023 US Open.

          On Sunday, Djokovic took down Daniil Medvedev in straight sets to win his 24th major title, the Open era record for Grand Slam victories. Djokovic's dominance suggests that he's more than capable of adding to that number over the remainder of his career.

          A parade of notables gave him props for his historic achievement.

          On Saturday, Gauff engineered a comeback from an early deficit against Aryna Sabalenka to take a 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 victory. It's the 19-year-old American's first major win and breaks a streak of 13 majors without a champion from the United States.

          After the match, celebrities from the sports world and beyond congratulated Gauff on her victory.