Emma Raducanu marked her return to competitive action after an eight-month absence with a 6-3 4-6 7-5 win against world No. 134 Elena-Gabriela Ruse at the Auckland Classic on Monday.

In the buildup to the tournament, the former US Open Champion had said she felt "reborn" after an injury blighted 2023 that saw her undergo surgery on both hands and left ankle. She played just nine games last year and saw her world ranking slip to 301.

Raducanu, who received a wildcard entry to the Auckland Classic, comfortably took the first set before being pegged back in the second by a resolute Ruse. The Romanian survived three break points in the opening game and then broke back in two of the next three to win the set.

The former British No. 1 took a 5-2 lead in the third set only for Ruse to comeback and send it to a tiebreaker. But, Raducanu held firm and ultimately prevailed to seal progress to the next round, where she'll face second seed Elina Svitolina.

"It's difficult after having such a long hiatus but I'm grateful to be healthy, I'm grateful to be able to move my body and not bedridden or in a wheelchair," Raducanu said on court after her win.

"It's pretty amazing to just be out here and playing and I'm just really happy to be back on the tour and can't wait to start this season and carry on hopefully injury-free and healthy."

The Auckland Classic serves as the perfect tune-up for Raducanu ahead of the Australian Open for which she will have to go through qualifying to enter the main draw.