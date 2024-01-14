Naomi Osaka sits down with ESPN's D'Arcy Maine to discuss her return to tennis following the birth of her daughter. (2:49)

In the whirlwind of Australian Open anticipation, many will scoff at some successes achieved at tournaments widely seen as nothing more than 'tune-up' events for the first Grand Slam of the year.

In the cosy atmosphere of the United Cup in Sydney, Alex De Minaur, a name not unfamiliar but perhaps not as resonant as some of his more illustrious counterparts, crafted an extraordinary narrative.

The never-say-die Australian scalped two giants of the sport in consecutive matches. First world No. 1 Novak Djokovic (6-4, 6-4) and then German star Alexander Zverev (5-7, 6-3, 6-4).

Those two wins came after a straight sets victory over American Taylor Fritz, which followed six prior wins against top 10-ranked opponents through a 2023 campaign that led to a maiden ATP 500 title in Acapulco and a Masters 1000 final appearance at Toronto.

But preparations for the Australian Open didn't stop after Sydney. De Minaur claimed another impressive win against No. 2 seed Carlos Alcaraz at Melbourne Park in a charity exhibition match on Wednesday night.

These triumphs have reverberated through the tennis community Down Under, leaving fans and pundits alike questioning preconceived notions about the 24-year-old that he may not be 'strong enough' to compete with the top players across the globe.

The results have also catapulted him into the ATP top 10, becoming the first Australian since Lleyton Hewitt in 2006 to achieve the feat.

Some will still question these wins, though. Not the same pressure? You're right. Opponents not at their peak? Maybe.

But no matter how you look at it, it's a remarkable achievement. And on the eve of the Australian Open, the timing couldn't be better.

"[Reaching the top 10] was the big goal, and probably one of the only goals that I've voiced out loud for a while now," de Minaur said during the unveiling of Asics' new Solution Speed FF3 shoe on Thursday morning in Melbourne. "I've been close, but it's a great feeling to finally be able to achieve that.

Alex De Minaur is hoping to become the first Australian male since 1976 to win the coveted men's singles title at Melbourne Park. Photo by Brett Hemmings/Getty Images

"Now, it doesn't stop, right? You keep on pushing, and keep on trying to get better. We have a big tournament coming up."

The self-belief of de Minaur is unmatched, and his victories in 2024 should be seen as more than just stats in the wins column; they're symbolic of a player building serious confidence.

Australian tennis, at least in recent years, has witnessed a lull in the absence of consistent success. Ash Barty's women's singles title at her home Slam in 2022 was monumental, but her retirement shortly after breaking the 44-year drought was equally historic.

Eyeballs then shifted to the mercurial Nick Kyrgios who, following his breakthrough at Wimbledon and first Grand Slam final appearance in 2022, appeared to be aligning his mindset in a way that hinted imminent success. But injury struggles have meant the fan favourite will have missed the last two Australian Open tournaments.

With the retirement of Barty and now Kyrgios' setbacks, the country has been yearning for a new hero to rally behind. His rise to the top 10 has been a gradual one, but in de Minaur they may have found their beacon of hope.

The pressure that comes with top 10 expectations is undeniable, which is why as he steps onto the courts of Melbourne Park, he carries not just his racquet but the weight of an entire nation's hopes. It's a challenge he's willing to embrace, and one that has ultimately defined his career.

"At the end of the day I'm gonna be one to let my tennis do the talking," said de Minaur. "It's my first time in this position with so much hype, but at the same time it hasn't really changed a lot for me. Yes, there are more eyeballs on me but when it comes to what I do as a player, nothing really changes.

Alex de Minaur of embraces Carlos Alcaraz following a charity match ahead of the 2024 Australian Open. Photo by Graham Denholm/Getty Images

"I've always been a stern believer that actions speak louder than words. I'll put my head down, keep on working and try and do my best."

The endorsements and compliments have been pouring in for de Minaur after his hot start to the year, and they don't come any bigger when they're from one of the greatest players of all time.

Djokovic, who is on the hunt for a record 25th Grand Slam, was glowing in his assessment of de Minaur's recent form.

"It didn't come as a surprise to me," he said. "I know that he's capable of doing big things. He's one of the quickest, if not the quickest, tennis players we have in the game. He can play equally well defense and offense.

"I know the expectations are high from him as they normally are from Kyrgios or any other top Australian player when they play at home.

"There is a great chance that he can do very well and go deep in the tournament. Obviously you never know. You can't predict the results. But he's in great shape."

There are nine Australians that sit inside the ATP's top 100, with four in the top 50, and four currently sitting on their career-high ranking. De Minaur insists "this is where Australian tennis belongs".

"There is such rich culture and history here, and a great group of guys coming up, we're all pushing each other, we're all wanting the best for each other, it's amazing," he said.

"You look at the success we've had in the Davis Cup over the last couple of years, [we don't have] the strongest nation on paper rankings wise. But there we are, showing what we're made of and what it means to be an Australian tennis player."

De Minaur is yet to jump over the fourth-round hurdle at an Australian Open, with his best ever finish at a Grand Slam a quarterfinal at the 2020 US Open.

Can he carry his early-year momentum and use the high of his recent results to fuel a charge into the final eight for the first time at his home slam?

"Why not?" he said with confidence. "It has been a goal of mine for a while to make the deep ends of the slams and bigger tournaments. In 2024 I'm a new person, so why not break those barriers? I broke the barrier of reaching top 10 so hopefully I can break many more barriers and break many more firsts.

"It's about having the mindset. I've improved in a lot of different areas that can help me being in these positions but again tennis is not an easy sport, you're not really depending on yourself, you've got an opponent on the other side of the court which, normally, is quite handy, so it's always gonna be tough but I'm looking forward to the challenge."

His first challenge is a tough one in the shape of former world No. 3 Milos Raonic in the first round. But should he get past the big-serving Canadian, de Minaur faces the reality of avoiding the top four unless he reaches a quarterfinal.

Despite reaching the top 10 and defeating some of the world's best players, the Aussie remains something of an underdog.

The Australian Open awaits him, and the question looms large -- can he break through more glass ceilings and become the first Aussie to lift the trophy on his home turf since Mark Edmondson achieved the feat in 1976?

The journey from underdog to contender has been arduous and there are still two weeks in the way of de Minaur and history. But as he has proven time and again, he thrives on these types of challenges.