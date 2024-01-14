Open Extended Reactions

MELBOURNE -- Barbora Krejcikova, the only former women's Grand Slam winner playing in the opening day session of the Australian Open, posted a 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory over wildcard Mai Hontama on Margaret Court Arena on Sunday.

Krejcikova, the No. 9 seed, was quickly in trouble against Hontama, who was playing her first main draw match at Melbourne Park. After dropping the first set, Krejcikova, the former French Open champion, needed plenty of sideline coaching and a medical timeout for a foot injury before rallying for the tough victory.

"It was a really difficult match," Krejcikova said. "She was playing really well, and it was tough but I always believed that I could get back into it.

"I'm really happy I won. I think first rounds are difficult in general."

Leylah Fernandez, still revered for her fairytale run to the final of the 2021 U.S. Open, was another who made a hot start by breaking her opponent to love in the first game on John Cain Arena. Sara Bejlek fought her way back into the contest, however, and Fernandez, the women's 32nd seed, had to dig deep to run out a 7-6(5), 6-2 winner.

Elsewhere, Lucia Bronzetti lost, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 to Lesia Tsurenko.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.