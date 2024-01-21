World No. 1 Iga Swiatek exits the Australian Open after being defeated by 19-year-old Linda Noskova in the third round. (0:40)

MELBOURNE, Australia -- Alex de Minaur believes he's never been better placed to overcome world No. 5 Andrey Rublev and break the fourth-round barrier at the Australian Open.

It was at this stage de Minaur was sent packing in each of his last two appearances at Melbourne Park. In 2022, he was beaten in straight sets by Jannik Sinner, while last year, eventual champion and world No. 1 Novak Djokovic allowed de Minaur just five games in what was another straight sets loss for the Australian.

"I've made a couple of fourth rounds in the past. I maybe have gotten to that point and not played the type of match I wanted to," de Minaur said after clinching a place in the fourth round. "I'm hoping I can break that barrier and go one further, beat my personal best, get to a quarterfinal."

Over the last 12 months, de Minaur has climbed to No. 10 in the world. This year at his home Slam he has a significant advantage: rest.

De Minaur played just two sets and two games in his opening round match against Milos Raonic before the Canadian retired hurt. He then easily dispatched of Italian pair Matteo Arnaldi and Flavio Cobolli, both in straight sets, to set up the clash against Rublev.

"Physically I'm feeling great. I probably must be feeling the freshest I've been at this stage of the tournament," said de Minaur. "I got a little bit lucky with Milos pulling out. Therefore, the match wasn't too long. Then I played two straight sets wins that weren't too long.

Alex de Minaur serves against Flavio Cobolli during the third round of the 2024 Australian Open. Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

"I've always been told that the first week of a Slam is to get through however way you want to, and the second week is when you start to play your real tennis. This is where I want to be. This is where the tail end of the tournament starts, the second week of Slams. Now the matches are all against, normally, better-ranked opponents. I'm looking forward to that."

Rublev and de Minaur have faced each other five times on the tour, and it's the Australian enjoying the 3-2 edge. The pair played twice in 2023 with de Minaur winning in Rotterdam and Rublev getting the job done in Paris.

"He's got some immense firepower, and his forehand is deadly," de Minaur said of Rublev. "It's basically do your best to not allow him to hit forehands, especially from the middle of the court. That will probably be the game plan against him. I definitely can't allow him to dictate. I've got to try and get him on the run."