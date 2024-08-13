Open Extended Reactions

NEW YORK -- Matthew Forbes won the USTA 18-under singles boys national title to earn a spot in the US Open later this month.

If Forbes enrolls as planned for his freshman season this year at Michigan State, he can't cash in on the minimum of $100,000 in prize money from the Grand Slam tennis tournament.

Forbes beat Jack Kennedy in a four-set match Sunday in Kalamazoo, Michigan, to get a wild-card entry into the US Open with a record total of $75 million in compensation for players.

NCAA rules limit Forbes to actual and necessary expenses such as meals, lodging, coaching and equipment as part of his US Open entry.

He is, however, eligible for compensation in college as part of name, image and likeness deals.

The NCAA lifted its ban on athletes earning money through endorsement and sponsorship deals in 2021.

Starting next year, the NCAA and conferences have agreed to amend rules to permit a landmark compensation system that allows schools to share up to about $21 million in athletic revenue with their athletes.

Forbes, who is from Raleigh, North Carolina, is the first active tennis player in Michigan State history to qualify for the US Open.