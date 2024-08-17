Carlos Alcaraz explains the frustration that led to him smashing his racket during his loss to Gael Monfils at the Cincinnati Open. (2:21)

CINCINNATI -- Carlos Alcaraz has apologized for his behavior during Friday afternoon's loss to Gael Monfils at the Cincinnati Open.

During the third set, Alcaraz destroyed his racket by repeatedly smashing it on the court in a rare show of frustration for the four-time Grand Slam winner. The No. 3 player in the ATP rankings lost 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4 to 37-year-old Monfils.

Posting in Spanish on X on Saturday, Alcaraz said that his attitude was not correct and that his actions should not have been done on the court. The 21-year-old added that it's difficult to control yourself when your heart rate is high and that he will work to ensure it doesn't happen again.

Alcaraz was playing his first match since earning a silver medal at the Paris Olympics, where he lost to Novak Djokovic, who also beat him last year in the Cincinnati final.

"I felt like it was the worst match that I've ever played on my career," Alcaraz said Friday. "I've been practicing really well. I was feeling great. But I couldn't play. I want to forget it and try to move on to New York."

The US Open begins in New York on Aug. 26.