NEW YORK -- Grigor Dimitrov withstood Andrey Rublev's comeback attempt and returned to the U.S. Open quarterfinals Sunday with a 6-3, 7-6 (3), 1-6, 3-6, 6-3 victory Sunday.

The No. 9 seed started fast in the first meeting of top-10 seeds in this year's tournament against a frustrated Rublev, who smashed his racket against his left hand in the first set, then required medical attention from a trainer.

Dimitrov won the final six points of the second-set tiebreaker before Rublev, the No. 6 seed, charged back in the third and fourth sets. Then, with Serena Williams watching from inside Arthur Ashe Stadium, Dimitrov regained control to reach his eighth Grand Slam quarterfinal.

He beat Roger Federer in that round in 2019 to match his best result in a major by reaching the semifinals.

With 23-time Grand Slam singles champion Williams -- a friend who he said talked to him to help him prepare Saturday -- giving him a thumbs-up from her seat after the match, Dimitrov said he loved the atmosphere inside Ashe.

"It brings back such good memories from 2019, so I thought, 'Why not another five-setter?'" Dimitrov said.

He will face No. 20 Frances Tiafoe, who defeated No. 28 Alexei Popyrin, 6-4, 7-6 (3), 2-6, 6-3

No. 12 Taylor Fritz also got to the final eight by beating No. 8 seed Casper Ruud 3-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-2. He'll face No. 4 seed Alexander Zverev, who got past American Brandon Nakashima, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2.

"I'm at the point now where I'm still happy to make quarterfinals, but I wouldn't be happy with it ending here," said Fritz, who has yet to reach a Grand Slam semifinal. "I definitely am at the point where I really want more than that."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.