SHANGHAI -- Novak Djokovic and Taylor Fritz advanced to a semifinal matchup at the Shanghai Masters on Friday.

Four-time champion Djokovic fought back from a set down to beat Czech player Jakub Mensik 6-7 (4), 6-1, 6-4 in the quarterfinals.

Mensik, ranked 65th, won a first-set tiebreaker and had 17 aces, but he also made six double-faults and 32 unforced errors, allowing the 24-time Grand Slam winner to climbi back in the match by dominating the second set.

"We went toe-to-toe until the last moment," Djokovic said.

"I stayed collected and started off very well in the second (set), I felt that we both had a physical crisis at the beginning of the set. We pushed each other a lot, a lot of long rallies. A tough battle, almost two and a half hours."

While Djokovic reached a 77th Masters semifinal, Fritz will play his fifth Masters semifinal after a straightforward 6-3, 6-4 victory over David Goffin of Belgium.

The 26-year old American was in control throughout the 82-minute encounter and converted three of his seven break points.

"I feel like sometimes it takes a couple of matches to find my routines, to find what feels good and what is working for me," Fritz said. "I feel like once I get past the first two rounds, I feel very locked in. I've come this far already, so I might as well really dial it in, and I'm just enjoying being here."

Djokovic has won all nine matches he has played against Fritz.

In the other semifinal on Saturday, top-ranked Jannik Sinner will face Tomas Machac, who toppled second-ranked Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals.