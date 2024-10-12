Open Extended Reactions

American Sebastian Korda is recovering from right elbow surgery, he wrote on Instagram on Friday.

Korda, ranked 19th in the world, hasn't played since a straight-sets loss to Tomas Machac in the second round of the US Open in August. He did not say how long he would be sidelined after the surgery.

"I wanted to update you all -- I've been dealing with some elbow issues and my team and I decided surgery was the best option," he wrote. "Everything went great, and I can't wait to be back on court soon. Thanks for all your support!"

Korda, 24, went 31-19 this season, the highlight coming at the Mubadala Citi DC Open, winning there 32 years after his father Petr did. It was one of two career ATP titles for the younger Korda.