Barbora Krejcikova asked for respect and professionalism in sports media Sunday as she called out "unprofessional" remarks made about her appearance during a broadcast on the Tennis Channel.

Krejcikova, the reigning Wimbledon champion, was competing this week at the WTA Finals in Riyadh, where she was beaten 6-3, 7-5 by Olympic gold medalist Zheng Qinwen in the semifinals.

During the Tennis Channel's coverage of the event Friday, journalist Jon Wertheim, seemingly unaware that he was on the air, made a comment about Krejcikova's forehead that was met with criticism on social media.

"As an athlete who has dedicated herself to this sport, it was disappointing to see this type of unprofessional commentary," Krejcikova wrote in a post on social media. "This isn't the first time something like this is happening in [the] sports world. I've often chosen not to speak up, but I believe it's time to address the need for respect and professionalism in sports media.

"These moments distract from the true essence of sport and the dedication all athletes bring to the field. I love tennis deeply, and I want to see it represented in a way that honors the commitment we make to compete at this level."

Wertheim posted an apology Sunday to Krejcikova on X, saying his comment was "neither professional nor charitable nor reflective of the person I strive to be."

The Tennis Channel has not responded to Reuters' request for comment.

Krejcikova, 28, finished 13th in the WTA rankings this season.

Reuters contributed to this report.