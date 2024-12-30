Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic team up to take down Alexander Erler and Andreas Mies 6-4, 6-7 (4), 10-8 at the Brisbane International. (0:52)

Mixed doubles pair Katie Boulter and Charles Broom helped Great Britain beat Argentina in their Group F opener at the United Cup on Monday.

Boulter opened GB's lead in her singles match against Nadia Podoroska in which she took a 6-2, 6-3 straight-set victory.

Argentina hit back in the second match to level the scores as Tomas Martin Etcheverry overcame GB's Billy Harris 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.

The deciding match, a mixed doubles with British No. 1 Boulter and Broom, saw the pair beat Maria Lourdes Carle and Etcheverry 7-6, (7), 7-5 in their first doubles match together.

Katie Boulter and Charles Broom won their mixed doubles match against Argentina in the United Cup. Photo by Andy Cheung/Getty Images

"So thrilled to get the win," Boulter said. "Very, very pleased with today. We played so great together considering it was our first time."

Great Britain meet Australia in their next Group F encounter on Jan. 1.

Boulter has said she is dreading the prospect of playing her Australian fiance, Alex de Minaur, should the clash between the countries result in a mixed doubles tie-breaker.

"I don't know about having a match against him, I think that's going to be terrible, and a bit of a popcorn match," Boulter said. "But yeah, let's hope we don't reach there and we win before."