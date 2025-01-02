Open Extended Reactions

Katie Boulter fell to defeat in her United Cup singles match. Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

British No. 1 Katie Boulter came close to an upset over world No. 2 Iga Swiatek on Thursday as Great Britain were agonisingly knocked out of the United Cup by Poland.

Boulter took the first set tiebreak but failed to find winning form in the following two sets as five-time major champion Swiatek claimed the victory 6 (4)-7, 6-2, 6-4.

The loss means Poland will progress into the semifinal of the tournament to face Kazakhstan whilst Great Britain will not advance further.

Earlier in the day, Britain's Billy Harris fell to a straight-set defeat against Poland's Hubert Hurkacz.

Hurkacz took the match 7-6 (3), 7-5 to put Poland 1-0 up against Great Britain in the quarterfinals and Swiatek's win saw them gain an unassailable 2-0 lead.