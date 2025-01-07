Former rivals Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray practice for the first time ahead of the Australian Open. (0:34)

Novak Djokovic and new coach Andy Murray have been seen practising together for the first time ahead of the start of the Australian Open on Sunday.

Djokovic, who hired his longtime rival to be his new coach ahead of the 2025 season, is seeking to win a record-extending 11th title in Melbourne and historic 25th Grand Slam crown.

The duo linked up after Djokovic split with previous coach Goran Ivanisevic during the offseason.

Djokovic has said Murray is bringing a unique perspective as his new coach and that he was eager to put the duo's plans into practice in Australia.

"He has a unique perspective on my game as one of the greatest rivals I've had. He knows the pros and cons of my game," Djokovic said.

The role is Murray's first as a coach since he retired after the Olympics in Paris last summer.

Novak Djokovic practised with new coach Andy Murray in Melbourne. WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images

"He played until recently on the tour, so he knows all the other best players currently in the world, the youngsters and the weaknesses and strengths in their game. I look forward to it. I really do," Djokovic added.

"I think he's bringing a fresh look to my game, and I'll be able to benefit from that, no doubt, on the court. But also that champion mentality he has, I'm sure we'll match very well."