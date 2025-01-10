Open Extended Reactions

LAUSANNE, Switzerland -- Top-ranked men's tennis player Jannik Sinner will go to sport's highest court in April for the World Anti-Doping Agency's appeal that seeks to ban him from the sport for at least one year.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport said Friday that it has scheduled a closed-doors hearing April 16-17 at its headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland.

WADA is challenging a decision last year by the International Tennis Integrity Agency not to suspend Sinner for what it judged was accidental contamination by a banned anabolic steroid last March.

Sinner, who won the US Open in September after details of his case were revealed, is in Melbourne preparing to defend his Australian Open title.