Jacob Fearnley is through to the Australian Open third-round. MARTIN KEEP/AFP via Getty Images

Britain's Jacob Fearnley will face German Alexander Zverev in the Australian Open third-round after beating Arthur Cazaux on Wednesday.

Rain suspended play with Fearnley 2-0 down in the first set against Cazaux as bad weather caused disruptions in Melbourne.

Fearnley went on to lose the first set when play resumed, but rallied to win the next three in the 3-6, 7-5, 6-2, 6-3 victory.

The result backs up his shock win over Australian Nick Kyrgios in the opening round Monday when he beat the local favorite in a convincing 7-6 (3), 6-3, 7-6 (1) victory.

Fearnley has had a remarkable rise in the last year, going from 646 in the ATP rankings to world No. 93 before his debut at the Australian Open.

The Brit will face Zverev, who beat Spaniard Pedro Martínez in his second-round clash, on Friday.