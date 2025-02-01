Davis Cup: Britain face relegation playoff after Japan loss

Open Extended Reactions

Billy Harris fell to defeat against Kei Nishikori as Great Britain were beaten by Japan in the Davis Cup. Paul Miller/Getty Images for LTA

Jacob Fearnley and Billy Harris both lost their singles matches on Saturday as Japan earned a 3-2 Davis Cup win over Great Britain in Miki, Japan to send Leon Smith's team to a relegation playoff.

Fearnley had won his first singles contest on Friday ahead of Neal Skupski and Joe Salisbury's doubles triumph, meaning just one of Harris or Fearnley needed a win on the second day of the match to preserve the team's status in the top world group of men's tennis' premier team competition.

However, Fearnley was downed 6-3, 7-6 by world No. 67 Yoshihito Nishioka before Harris was outmatched by Kei Nishikori in straight sets (6-2, 6-3).

The relegation playoff will take place in September. Smith will hope Grand Slam semifinalists Jack Draper and Cameron Norrie can return to the team for that clash.