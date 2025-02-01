        <
          Davis Cup: Britain face relegation playoff after Japan loss

          • ESPN
          Feb 1, 2025, 12:12 PM

          Jacob Fearnley and Billy Harris both lost their singles matches on Saturday as Japan earned a 3-2 Davis Cup win over Great Britain in Miki, Japan to send Leon Smith's team to a relegation playoff.

          Fearnley had won his first singles contest on Friday ahead of Neal Skupski and Joe Salisbury's doubles triumph, meaning just one of Harris or Fearnley needed a win on the second day of the match to preserve the team's status in the top world group of men's tennis' premier team competition.

          However, Fearnley was downed 6-3, 7-6 by world No. 67 Yoshihito Nishioka before Harris was outmatched by Kei Nishikori in straight sets (6-2, 6-3).

          The relegation playoff will take place in September. Smith will hope Grand Slam semifinalists Jack Draper and Cameron Norrie can return to the team for that clash.