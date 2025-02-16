        <
          Ugo Humbert enjoys perfect service game in winning Open 13 title

          • Associated Press
          Feb 16, 2025, 06:24 PM

          MARSEILLE, France -- Ugo Humbert enjoyed the perfect service game when he hit four straight aces on his way to winning the Open 13 Provence final Sunday.

          The second-seeded Frenchman achieved the feat in the fourth game of the first set and went on to beat Hamad Medjedovic of Serbia 7-6 (4), 6-4 to successfully defend his title at the indoor hard-court event.

          The 26-year-old Humbert was rock-solid on serve throughout, hitting 13 aces overall with no double-faults and winning 82% of his first-serve points.

          Humbert clinched his seventh career title from nine finals. He was runner-up to Alexander Zverev at the Paris Masters in November.