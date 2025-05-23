Open Extended Reactions

With momentum on his side, can Carlos Alcaraz defend his French Open crown -- or will Jannik Sinner win the title as he returns from a doping ban? Could Novak Djokovic put together a miracle tournament to win a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title?

Last year's women's champion, Iga Swiatek, has had a nightmare of a season. Will Aryna Sabalenka or Coco Gauff upset her in Paris to take their first Roland Garros title?

Our experts weigh in as the French Open begins Sunday.

How do you think Djokovic will fare here?

Bill Connelly: If you believe that rhythm matters at all, it's hard to be optimistic. Since he got hurt at the Australian Open, he's 7-5 overall, and five of those wins came in one tournament (Miami). He was 0-2 on clay, with zero sets won, before heading to Geneva this week, and the fact that he's playing another tournament the week before a Slam at all tells you how desperate he was to find some rhythm and confidence.

That said, his draw is lovely, and, well, he did still make the Australian Open semifinals and win all 10 matches he was actually able to play at Roland Garros last year (minus his withdrawal against Casper Ruud in the French Open quarterfinals). If he's able to improve his form in both Geneva and the early rounds at Roland Garros, then it's not hard to see him at least reaching the quarterfinals. And if potential quarterfinal opponent Alexander Zverev's own form doesn't improve, perhaps Djokovic could go even further than that, though a semifinal against Sinner very much feels like a bridge too far.

D'Arcy Maine: The $2.87 million question! It's incredibly challenging -- perhaps impossible -- to know what to expect from Djokovic at this point. When at his best, he's still a dominant force, but that level seems to be increasingly rare and the likelihood of him being able to consistently play at a high form for multiple matches in a row against top opponents is slim. He has struggled on clay this season and hadn't won consecutive matches until 250-level Geneva this week. That's not exactly the momentum one wants to arrive to Paris with.

However, as Bill mentioned, Djokovic's draw, or at least the first several matches, are favorable. And if anyone can play themselves into contention and form at a Slam, it has to be Djokovic. While I certainly don't count him among the top-tier favorites -- that would be reserved exclusively for Alcaraz and Sinner at the moment -- I can't exactly count him out of contention either. At this point, I'm not sure any result -- from an early exit to winning it all -- would totally surprise me, but I think the quarterfinals feels like a safe answer.

Tom Hamilton: This is all about momentum, and the draw has opened things up wonderfully for him. He's perhaps the best in the sport for clicking into his winning mindset and given his recent form -- especially on clay -- he'll need to find that inner determination again which has led him to such incredible feats in the sport. If he plays his way in, then he'll get more dangerous as the matches build. If the draw goes as expected, then he should beat Zverev in the quarterfinals and then it's down to whether he can find the Djokovic of old for a potential semifinal against Sinner. I think he'll get to the final four.

Simon Cambers: Based on his form this year, it is almost impossible to know. He was good in Australia before he got injured, and played well in Miami, but otherwise has struggled badly. It was fascinating talking to him in Monte Carlo -- he made no secret that it's becoming more and more difficult to get motivated. However, this is a Grand Slam, and that means he should have no motivational issues. He also has a superb early draw that should allow him to work his way into the tournament.

I don't see him winning this -- it has to be remembered that as great as he is, he is now 38 and it just doesn't get any easier. There are too many other players who can trouble him, and he might just become too fatigued by the time he gets to the quarters. But if he does make it through Week 1 without too much effort, then he will be hugely dangerous, as he wants that 25th slam title.

Iga Swiatek has won the past three French Open titles but has struggled in the lead-in events this year. Alvaro Medranda/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

With Swiatek's recent struggles, what can she do to win a fourth straight title?

Connelly: She absolutely can. Even in such a frustrating year, she's still 27-9 in 2025, and she's 27-3 against players not named Gauff, Mirra Andreeva or, hilariously, Jelena Ostapenko. The fact that she was beaten so thoroughly in her past two clay-court tournaments -- 6-1, 6-1 to Gauff in Madrid; 6-1, 7-5 to Danielle Collins in Rome -- certainly doesn't lend confidence, and her draw is absolutely brutal.

Swiatek might have to face Marta Kostyuk (6-2 on clay this year, with both losses to Sabalenka) in the third round and potentially either Elena Rybakina (against whom she's 4-4 all time, 0-2 on clay) or her forever-foil, Ostapenko (against whom she's 0-6) in the fourth. If she gets past that, she should face last year's runner-up, Jasmine Paolini, in the quarterfinals just to reach No. 1 seed Sabalenka in the semis. And if she gets past that, either Andreeva or Gauff could await in the finals. If she wins her fifth French Open (and keeps pace with Rafael Nadal in that regard), she'll most certainly have earned it.

Maine: Swiatek certainly can win again, but she has shown just how vulnerable and beatable she is during the lead-in events. Obviously her skills and clay acumen haven't disappeared, but she is going to need to rediscover her confidence -- and fast -- and not let the pressure of her previous triumphs at the tournament overwhelm her.

Her draw is incredibly challenging, but her opening two rounds (against Rebecca Sramkova and then potentially Emma Raducanu, whom she routed 6-1, 6-0 in their last meeting at the Australian Open) could help with her self-belief and bolster her against some likely very tough opponents. It's hard to see Swiatek finally getting her first-ever defeat over Ostapenko in the fourth round at this point if they were to meet, but if she were to do that, and prove to herself she can do it and remind herself of what she's capable, that could turn everything around.