Jannik Sinner didn't play like someone dealing with an injured right elbow Wednesday, using terrific serving and his usual booming forehand to dismiss 10th-seeded American Ben Shelton 7-6 (2), 6-4, 6-4 and earn a second appearance in the Wimbledon semifinals.

The No. 1-ranked Sinner wore a white sleeve on his right arm with strips of tape visible underneath -- one above the elbow, one below it -- two days after he was hurt when he slipped and fell in the opening game of his fourth-round match against Grigor Dimitrov.

Sinner, 23, said he felt pain when he hit serves or forehands in that contest, and he dropped the first two sets before moving into the quarterfinals when Dimitrov retired in the third set because he tore a chest muscle.

Sinner, a three-time Grand Slam champion from Italy and the runner-up to Carlos Alcaraz at the French Open last month, had an MRI exam Tuesday and initially canceled a practice session that day but hit some balls in a 20-minute session at an indoor court later.

"When you are in a match with a lot of tension, you try to not think about it," said Sinner, who reached his fourth consecutive major semifinal and next faces either 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic or No. 22 seed Flavio Cobolli. "It has improved a lot from yesterday to today."

The other time Sinner made it this far at the All England Club, in 2023, he was eliminated by Djokovic.

Against Shelton at No. 1 Court, Sinner came out as though not a thing were wrong, grabbing 27 of his 29 service points in the first set while accumulating 15 winners to just one unforced error.

Still, Shelton stayed right with him until 2-all in the tiebreaker. That's when Sinner surged in front, helped by a double fault and four consecutive forehand errors by Shelton.

At the outset of the second set, Shelton finally made headway in a return game, getting a pair of break points at 15-40.

On one, Sinner produced a forehand winner. On the other, he pounded a 132 mph serve -- his fastest of the match -- and rushed forward, getting to deuce when Shelton's backhand pass attempt found the net. That was followed by a 118 mph ace and a 125 mph service winner.

Those were Shelton's only break chances.

Later in that set came a brief moment where Sinner appeared to have an issue with his arm after trying to return a 141 mph serve from Shelton. Sinner shook his right wrist and then held that elbow with his left hand. But that was about it.

At 2-all in third set, Shelton's father, former tour pro Bryan -- who is also his coach -- leaned forward in his seat and told Ben: "Just takes one little dip from him. Be ready for the opportunity to take it. Come on! Keep staying there! Let's go!"

There never was a dip from Sinner. He finished with nearly twice as many winners as unforced errors, 33 to 17, and took 50 of his 56 first-serve points.

Men To Reach Final At All 4 Majors* Jannik Sinner is looking to complete the set of major finals here at Wimbledon, the only Slam where he has yet to reach that stage. There have been eight men to reach the final at all four majors within the Open era (since 1968) and Novak Djokovic is the only active player to accomplish the feat. Player Completed Feat Andy Murray 2016 French Open Novak Djokovic 2012 French Open Rafael Nadal 2010 US Open Roger Federer 2006 French Open Andre Agassi 1995 Aus Open Jim Courier 1993 Wimbledon Stefan Edberg 1991 US Open Ivan Lendl 1986 Wimbledon *in Open era -- ESPN Research

Sinner has now won their past six matchups, all in straight sets, including a year ago at Wimbledon and in January at the Australian Open.

On Wednesday, Shelton tried to stay with Sinner in baseline exchanges, which didn't really work -- Sinner won 55 baseline points, Shelton 24. Of the points that lasted five strokes or more, Sinner claimed 44, Shelton just 18.

As for the elbow, Sinner said afterward that it's "no excuse."

"There is no better stage to play tennis," he said, "and I think I showed this today."

Shelton, 22, was trying to reach his third major semifinal and join fellow American Taylor Fritz, who won Tuesday to set up a meeting with Alcaraz on Friday.

With Shelton out, Fritz is the only non-European left in the men's draw. Every men's major since the start of 2010 has been won by a European; the last non-European man to win a major was Argentina's Juan Martín del Potro at the 2009 US Open.

ESPN Research and The Associated Press contributed to this report.