NEW YORK -- Jannik Sinner got broken for the first time in Week 1 of the US Open, then dropped a set in the tournament for the first time since last year's quarterfinals. Later, he fell behind in the third set.

Still, the No. 1-seeded Sinner emerged to beat No. 27 Denis Shapovalov 5-7, 6-4, 6-3, 6-3 Saturday to take his title defense at Flushing Meadows to the fourth round.

"Denis started off very well," Sinner said, "and I just tried to stay there mentally."

Sinner reached the round of 16 at a 10th consecutive major and stretched his hard-court Grand Slam winning streak to 24 matches, an unbeaten run that includes championships at the US Open in 2024 and the Australian Open in 2024 and 2025. He also won the trophy at Wimbledon on grass courts in July.

The 24-year-old from Italy had won 14 sets in a row in New York since dropping one in a victory against 2021 champion Daniil Medvedev a year ago.

On Saturday, Sinner double-faulted to close the opener, which earlier featured a remarkable 30-stroke point in which both men hit drop shots. Sinner took that point by sprinting back to the baseline and twisting his body to deliver a lob winner that floated just out of Shapovalov's reach.

After rebounding to even the match at a set apiece, Sinner found himself trailing 3-0, love-30 in the third after Shapovalov -- a left-hander from Canada who was a Wimbledon semifinalist in 2021 -- grabbed 14 of 17 points.

From there, Sinner took nine games in a row to seize control.

Awaiting Sinner in the fourth round Monday will be either 14th-seeded American Tommy Paul, or No. 23 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan; they play Saturday night at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

With No. 7 seed Novak Djokovic and No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz both situated in the bottom half of the draw, Sinner does not have a major champion remaining in his half as he looks to become the first men's player to defend his title at Flushing Meadows since Roger Federer (2004-08).

Earlier Saturday, world No. 435 Leandro Riedi of Switzerland became the lowest-ranked man to make the round of 16 at a major since No. 1,093 Richard Krajicek at 2002 Wimbledon, when Riedi's opponent Kamil Majchrzak of Poland retired after eight games due to injury.

Riedi is also the first man since Shapovalov in 2017 to reach the second week of the US Open after entering with zero major match wins.

Other men moving on Saturday included Jaume Munar of Spain and No. 10 Lorenzo Musetti, whose opponent in an all-Italian match, No. 23 Flavio Cobolli, stopped because of right arm pain while trailing.

ESPN Research and The Associated Press contributed to this report.