Tennis player Kamil Majchrzak -- with some help from the internet -- had a special meeting Saturday at the US Open with the young fan who had a souvenir cap meant for him snatched away earlier this week.

After defeating No. 9 seed Karen Khachanov in a five-set thriller Thursday, cameras showed Majchrzak holding up his cap to give to the boy, Brock, as he signed autographs on Court 11. A man standing next to Brock swiped the hat and stashed it in his bag.

Majchrzak saw the video and took to social media to enlist the public's help in locating the boy.

"After the match, I didn't record that my cap didn't get to the boy ... Could you help me find the kid from my match?" Majchrzak wrote on his Instagram story.

On Saturday, Majchrzak posted video of his meeting with Brock, which included lots of gifted merchandise.

"Hello World, Together with Brock we wish you a great day!" Majchrzak captioned a photo of them.

Majchrzak saw his US Open run end Saturday when he was forced to retire from his third-round match against Leandro Riedi while leading 5-3.