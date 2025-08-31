Daniil Medvedev suffers an upset loss at the US Open and lets his frustrations fly. (0:39)

Daniil Medvedev has split from his longtime coach Gilles Cervara following his US Open meltdown.

The pair had worked together full time since 2017 after Medvedev moved from Russia to the south of France as a teenager, with Cervara guiding him to the world No. 1 ranking and the US Open title in 2021.

But this season has been difficult for Medvedev, and their parting comes a week after the 29-year-old argued with umpire Greg Allensworth and riled up the crowd during his first-round loss to Benjamin Bonzi before smashing his racket.

It was the latest incident of Medvedev losing his temper on court and cost him nearly 40% of his prize money, with the world No. 13 fined $42,500.

"Thank you Gilles. Amazing 8-10 years together, 20 titles, world number 1 but most importantly a lot of fun moments and memories that will stay with us forever," Medvedev wrote on Instagram. "I am grateful to you for guiding me through all these years and let's see what life brings us in the future."

The pair's relationship was not always smooth, with Cervara walking out of several matches because of Medvedev's attitude on court.

But they also had great success, with Medvedev reaching six Grand Slam finals, while Cervara was named the ATP's coach of the year in 2019.

"Daniil. Our fantastic eight-season adventure together comes to an end. Like a symbolic wink of life, it's after this US Open tournament that we end our collaboration," Cervara wrote on Instagram. "I am grateful and happy for all the great things and wonderful experiences we were able to experience together on the court during these eight years. It will remain etched in my memory forever."