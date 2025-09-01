Open Extended Reactions

No. 8 seed Alex De Minaur defeated qualifier Leandro Riedi 6-3, 6-2, 6-1 in the fourth round Monday to move into the quarterfinals of the US Open.

De Minaur advances to his sixth major quarterfinal, still seeking his first semifinal appearance at a Slam. To get over that hurdle he will have to get past No. 25 Felix Auger-Aliassime, who defeated No. 15 Andrey Rublev 7-5, 6-3, 6-4 at Arthur Ashe Stadium after eliminating No. 3 seed Alexander Zverev in the previous round.

"Felix is that type of player that everyone knows that his top level is incredibly high, and when he's playing with confidence, he's very tough to beat," De Minaur said. "This week he's obviously playing some incredible tennis, and he's got a lot of weapons.

"He's got a great serve. He's got a great forehand. He looks to dictate whenever he can. In that matchup for me it's all about trying to disrupt his rhythm, not give him the chance to bully me on the court."

Auger-Aliassime hadn't made a major quarterfinal since the 2022 Australian Open, where he blew a two-set lead to Daniil Medvedev. He'll be appearing in his fourth quarterfinal at a Slam, breaking a tie with Denis Shapovalov for the second most by a Canadian man after Milos Raonic (10).

De Minaur, meanwhile, is the first Australian man to make consecutive US Open quarterfinals since Lleyton Hewitt reached seven straight from 2000 to 2006.

Riedi, at No. 435 in the world, was the the lowest-ranked man to make the round of 16 at any major since Richard Krajicek made the quarterfinals at Wimbledon in 2002 ranked No. 1,093.

ESPN Research contributed to this report.