TOKYO -- Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz beat No. 5 Taylor Fritz 6-4, 6-4 in the Japan Open final on Tuesday for his eighth singles title this year.

Alcaraz's 24th career singles title was clinched with a deft, sliced drop shot winner and reversed a loss in two sets last week to Fritz at the Laver Cup team event.

The Spaniard also improved his season record to a tour-best 67-7 as he stayed on course for the season-ending No. 1 ranking.

"It's been my best season so far without a doubt," Alcaraz said. "That shows how hard I've worked just to be able to experience these moments and accomplish my goals."

The final in Tokyo was a ninth straight for Alcaraz since March, when he lost in the round of 64 at the Miami Masters. He is 7-2 in those finals, one of them at Wimbledon to Jannik Sinner.

"I didn't start the year that good, struggling emotionally," Alcaraz acknowledged, "so how I came back from that, I'm just really proud of myself, and of all the people around me who have helped me to be in this position."

Fritz took a medical timeout after the first set for treatment on his left thigh, which was strapped during a changeover in the second set.