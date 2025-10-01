Open Extended Reactions

BEIJING -- Jannik Sinner won the China Open by beating American teenager Learner Tien 6-2, 6-2 in Wednesday's final to continue his preparations for the Shanghai Masters.

Sinner rebounded from his US Open disappointment by winning his third title of the season -- and 21st altogether -- with a dominant performance against the 19-year-old Tien, the second-youngest player to reach the tournament's final.

"We will try to improve and push for more and let's see what the rest of the season looks like, but I am very happy," Sinner said.

Sinner next goes to Shanghai, where he will be the favorite after Carlos Alcaraz withdrew because of an ankle injury sustained in the first round of the Japan Open, which he won Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Sinner won his 11th straight match against Alex de Minaur in their China Open semifinal. Sinner's 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 victory took him to a ninth straight final at hard-court tournaments.

Tien, ranked No. 52, was playing in his first tour final after Daniil Medvedev retired injured when the score was 5-7, 7-5, 4-0 on Tuesday.

The ATP event in Beijing ran concurrently with the WTA 1000 tournament which is into the fourth round and ends Sunday. Among those playing their fourth-round matches later Wednesday were top-seeded Iga Swiatek and fifth-seeded Jessica Pegula.

Second-seeded Coco Gauff has already qualified for the quarterfinals, which she is scheduled to play against Eva Lys on Thursday.