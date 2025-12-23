Open Extended Reactions

PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Venus Williams and Andrea Preti are married, the tennis great announced Tuesday on social media.

Williams and Preti became wife and husband over the weekend in Palm Beach, Florida, as part of a five-day celebration.

After becoming the second-oldest woman to win a tour-level singles match in July, the 45-year-old Williams gave thanks to her fiancé, who was in the stands at the Washington D.C. Open. Preti is a Danish-born Italian model and actor, according to IMDB.

Williams hadn't played in a tournament in 16 months until entering the event in Washington.

The seven-time Grand Slam singles champion plans to play in a 33rd straight season on the WTA Tour, starting in Auckland in January.