Open Extended Reactions

The final major championship of the 2024 season -- the US Open -- starts on Aug. 26, with Coco Gauff and Novak Djokovic looking to defend their 2023 titles.

Djokovic and Qinwen Zheng come in having won gold medals at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, while Carlos Alcaraz and Barbora Krejcikova won the previous major of the season at Wimbledon.

Can Djokovic add to his record major total? Will Alcaraz put another Slam on his tally? Can Gauff repeat and win her second career major?

Here's all our coverage of the 2024 tournament.

US Open streaming | Download ESPN the App | WatchESPN

Schedule

Men's singles bracket | Women's singles bracket

Schedule for semifinals and championship matches:

Sept. 5

3 p.m. ET: Mixed doubles final (or women's doubles final)

7 p.m. ET: Women's singles semifinals

Sept. 6

12 p.m. ET: Women's doubles final (or mixed doubles final)

3/6 p.m. ET: Men's singles semifinals

Sept. 7

12 p.m. ET: Men's doubles final

4 p.m. ET: Women's singles final

Sept. 8

2 p.m. ET: Men's singles final

Fans can tune in on ESPN beginning at noon ET on Aug. 26 and on the ESPN App via the ESPN streaming hub beginning at 11 a.m. ET until the end of play on September 8.

The ESPN App will be the all-in-one streaming home for the US Open.

Within the ESPN App:

ESPN+ and ESPN3 will combine to live stream all courts each day

ESPN+ will have all-day coverage in English and Spanish

On the ESPN App for Apple TV and Xbox, ESPN has added expanded, One-Click Multicast functionality. The new feature automatically curates the top live events into one tile on the home screen, allowing fans to select watching up to four simultaneous live court feeds of the US Open.

More on how to watch the U.S. Open

Latest news ahead of the US Open

Djokovic-Alcaraz, Swiatek-Gauff among possible US Open finals

Jannik Sinner avoids ban after twice testing positive for steroid

Gauff, defending US Open champ, to be on Wheaties box

Novak Djokovic beats Carlos Alcaraz for first Olympic gold

Last year's champions

Novak Djokovic after winning the 2023 U.S. Open title. AP Photo/Manu Fernandez

Coco Gauff: Magical run to the US Open title

Four years ago, Coco Gauff was defeated so quickly at the US Open that she ended up in tears. In 2023, she won the title -- and proved she is the next big star in American tennis.

Djokovic's Grand Slam record is the latest step to becoming the greatest

Novak Djokovic broke the Open era Grand Slam record at the 2023 U.S. Open -- but he's far from done in his endless quest for more history.