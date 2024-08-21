2024 US Open: Tennis schedule, how to watch, prize money, more

Open Extended Reactions

If the stakes weren't already high for the 2024 US Open, defending event champions Coco Gauff and Novak Djokovic headline a field that will play for a record $75 million in total compensation at the final Grand Slam tennis tournament of the year. The raise is about 15% from the 2023 event and is the largest purse in tennis history, according to the USTA.

The full compensation puts the US Open ahead of tennis's other three major championships in 2024. Based on currency exchange rates at the times of the events, Wimbledon offered about $64 million in prizes, while the French Open and Australian Open offered about $58 million apiece.

The 2024 US Open men's and women's singles champions will each receive $3.6 million.

Here are more key facts to know about the 2024 event.

When is the US Open?

It runs from Aug. 26 to Sept. 8.

How can fans watch?

Fans can tune in on ESPN beginning at noon ET on Aug. 26 and on the ESPN App via the ESPN streaming hub beginning at 11 a.m. ET until the end of play.

The ESPN App will be the all-in-one streaming home for the US Open.

Within the ESPN App:

ESPN+ and ESPN3 will combine to live stream all courts from first ball to last ball each day

ESPN+ will have all-day coverage in English and Spanish

On the ESPN App for Apple TV and Xbox, ESPN has added expanded, One-Click Multicast functionality. The new feature automatically curates the top live events into one tile on the home screen, allowing fans to select watching up to four simultaneous live court feeds of the US Open.

What is the US Open championship schedule?

(all times Eastern)

Mixed doubles championship - Sept. 5 at 3 p.m. on ESPN2

Women's doubles championship - Sept. 6 at noon on ESPN2

Men's doubles championship - Sept. 7 at noon on ESPN3

Women's singles championship - Sept. 7 at 4 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes

Men's singles championship - Sept. 8 at 2 p.m. on ABC*, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes

* The US Open men's championship preview special airs on ABC at 1 p.m. ET. The men's championship will air on ABC for the first time.

How can fans access other tennis content from ESPN?

