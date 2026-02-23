Andy Roddick joins ESPN's coverage of Wimbledon, US Open

Open Extended Reactions

BRISTOL, Conn. -- Tennis Hall of Famer Andy Roddick is joining ESPN for its coverage of Wimbledon and the US Open under a multiyear deal announced Monday.

Roddick, the 2003 US Open champion, will work as a match commentator and studio analyst, starting just before play begins at the All England Club in late June. His championship in New York was the last time an American man won a Grand Slam singles title.

He retired as a player in 2012 and was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2017.

"Simply, I'm always just a massive fan of tennis. I'm very excited to join the ESPN tennis team and look forward to covering the two biggest tournaments in the world," Roddick said in a statement.

Roddick was the runner-up at four Grand Slam tournaments -- losing to Roger Federer each time, at Wimbledon in 2004, 2005 and 2009, and the US Open in 2006 -- and collected 32 singles titles, finished nine consecutive years ranked in the ATP's top 10 and helped the United States win the 2007 Davis Cup.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.