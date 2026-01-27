TGL best moments: Boston Common cruises past The Bay, 9-1

Open Extended Reactions

Following a three-week layoff, Boston Common Golf returned to SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, to take on The Bay Golf Club on Monday night.

The extended time off proved to be no problem for Boston, as the team picked up a dominant win, beating The Bay 9-1. With the win, Boston improves to 2-0. The Bay falls to 0-2.

Rory McIlroy, Keegan Bradley and Michael Thorbjornsen suited up for Boston Common, while Hideki Matsuyama and Adam Scott were inactive. For The Bay, Wyndham Clark, Shane Lowry and Min Woo Lee were active. Ludvig Åberg sat out.

Here are the best moments from Monday's match.

McIlroy kicks things off for Boston

McIlroy was the first player to take the tee box for Boston Common. He crushed his first drive, sending the ball 329 yards and putting his team into position to take an early 1-0 lead on Hole 1.

Rory with this 329-yard beauty.



Let's have a match. pic.twitter.com/gvgKYRNGs7 — TGL (@TGL) January 27, 2026

Lowry narrowly misses on Hole 3

After tying the match on Hole 2, The Bay had a chance to take the lead by sinking nearly a 13-foot putt. Lowry's shot looked perfect, but it lipped out and ended the hole in a tie.

play 0:35 Shane Lowry can't believe his putt lipped out Shane Lowry is stunned after his putt lips out as The Bay Golf Club ties the hole with Boston Common Golf.

Clark sets TGL record

Clark got all of the ball on his opening shot on Hole 6, launching it 372 yards to leave his team just 46 feet from the pin. Despite the great position, Boston won the hole, extending its lead to 3-1.

play 0:37 Wyndham Clark crushes longest drive in TGL history Wyndham Clark crushes a 372-yard tee shot on the sixth hole, the longest drive in TGL history.

Thorbjornsen extends the lead

Thorbjornsen continued the hot start for Boston Common on Hole 7. He sank a putt from 14 feet out to give his team a 4-1 lead.