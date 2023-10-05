Ramona Shelburne and Malika Andrews react to the Bay Area receiving a WNBA expansion team. (1:05)

Starting in 2025, the Golden State Warriors will share the Chase Center with a new WNBA team.

After much anticipation, the WNBA announced Thursday that the league's newest team will be in the Bay Area.

From 1997 to 2009, the region was home to the Sacramento Monarchs, who won a WNBA championship in 2005.

The team will also bear "Golden State" in its name, according to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, but the full official name and mascot have not been announced.

"We're coming in here, No. 1, to win," Warriors chairman Joe Lacob told ESPN. "No. 2, we want to see this league and women's basketball grow, and we hope to be a big part of it. ... I believe we'll have the No. 1 revenue of any WNBA team."

The Warriors chairman wasn't the only one in the organization to celebrate the news. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Gary Payton II also offered their thoughts on their soon-to-be arena-mates.

WNBA welcome

Several teams across the W were pleased with the announcement -- including the Los Angeles Sparks and Seattle Storm looking forward to the arrival of their new regional rival. Four-time WNBA champion and Hall of Famer Sheryl Swoopes also praised the addition.

I am so excited for the Bay! More jobs, more roster spots and more opportunity. The @WNBA is growing. pic.twitter.com/zmpeSEkYV5 — Sheryl Swoopes (@airswoopes22) October 5, 2023

