Jakia Brown-Turner, a 6-foot wing, is transferring from the NC State Wolfpack to the Maryland Terrapins, she announced on social media Thursday.

Brown-Turner, who has one year of eligibility remaining, was a four-year starter at NC State.

She announced her decision with the caption of "home sweet home," referencing how she grew up in nearby Oxon Hill, Maryland.

Brown-Turner was a 2021 all-ACC first team selection, averaging 10.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game throughout her time in NC State. She famously scored 20 points in NC State's epic double-overtime matchup versus UConn in the 2022 NCAA tournament. The Wolfpack fell in the first round of the tournament this year.

The Terrapins -- who lose WNBA hopefuls Diamond Miller, Abby Meyers and Elisa Pinzan this offseason -- have had tremendous success in the transfer portal over the years, including this past year when they reloaded after losing a slew of starters and still managed to make the Elite Eight.