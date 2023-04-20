Lexy Keys, who played her first three seasons with the Oklahoma State women's basketball team, is transferring to rival Oklahoma.

Keys, a 5-foot-7 guard, started 71 games over the past three seasons at Oklahoma State, including 32 games for the 21-12 Cowgirls in 2022-23. She averaged 9.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists this season for Oklahoma State, which fell to Miami 62-61 in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

Keys joins a Sooners team that tied for the Big 12 regular-season title before falling in the second round of the NCAA tournament to UCLA. Oklahoma loses three senior starters from this season's 26-7 team: guards Taylor Robertson and Ana Llanusa and forward Madi Williams, who was drafted by the WNBA's Seattle Storm.

Keys will have two seasons of eligibility with Oklahoma. She won two state girls' basketball championships playing for Tahlequah Sequoyah High School in Oklahoma.

Also in the Big 12, Iowa State has added Isnelle "Issy" Natabou, a 6-5 center from Sacramento State, and Hannah Belanger, a 5-8 guard from Division II Truman State. Natabou, who averaged 15.8 points and 9.4 rebounds in leading the Hornets to their first NCAA tournament appearance this year, has two seasons of eligibility left, and Belanger, a two-time D-II All-American, has one.

The Cyclones won the Big 12 tournament this season for the first time since 2001 but lost three full-time starters: forward/guard Ashley Joens (drafted by the WNBA's Dallas Wings) and guards Lexi Donarski and Denae Fritz, who are both transferring. Center Stephanie Soares, a Cyclones starter until a season-ending knee injury in early January, also was drafted by the Wings.