STORRS, Conn. -- UConn's Geno Auriemma joked that on a night when he became the winningest coach in college basketball history, the most important story was Huskies guard Azzi Fudd's return to action after a year away with a knee injury.

Fudd can be a major difference-maker for the Huskies. And she said she's thrilled to have the chance to be that again.

"It felt incredible," Fudd said after UConn's 85-41 victory over Fairleigh Dickinson at Gampel Pavilion. "I had a lot of nerves, so actually I'm glad the game is over. Because now I think the first-game jitters are hopefully done with."

That her return came on such a momentous night in UConn history wasn't planned for that reason. From a health, recovery and preparation standpoint, the timing was right. But Auriemma's milestone in front of more than 60 alumni made it even more special.

"It just happened really perfectly," Fudd said. "And I'm so grateful I was able to play."

Fudd, a 5-foot-11 redshirt junior, was limited to just two games last season after she suffered a right knee injury in practice on Nov. 14, 2023. Her return came just over a year later, as Fudd came off the bench and collected four points and one rebound in 12 minutes and 27 seconds of play.

"Azzi's waited a long time," Auriemma said. "Since her junior year in high school, she's missed more basketball than she's actually played. I know how hard she's worked and I know what it's meant to her. It's going to be slow-going in the beginning. But she changes our team. She makes us better.

"I think we would have the makings of ... a team that could compete for a championship. You have to have great inside play, a really good wing player and a really good guard. Azzi makes us whole. It's not going to show itself this week or next week ... but when we get her fully activated, we're a different team."

Fudd was the No. 1-rated recruit in the 2021 class, according to HoopGurlz. In her previous 42 games at UConn, she averaged 13.1 points and 2.4 rebounds.

Fudd has dealt with injuries in high school and college. She played 25 games for the Huskies as a freshman in 2021-22, when they lost the national championship game to South Carolina.

She played 15 games in 2022-23, when fellow guard Paige Bueckers missed the entire season because of a knee injury. UConn's streak of 14 consecutive Final Four appearances ended that season. Bueckers returned last season, and the Huskies made the Final Four again.

Wednesday was just the 18th game that Bueckers and Fudd have played together. UConn hopes they'll play much more the rest of this season.

Bueckers, who had 16 points Wednesday, is the projected No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA draft. However, she could still return for one more season in college because of the COVID-19 waiver from 2020-21. Fudd still has this season and another of college eligibility left, but she could declare for the 2025 draft, where she's projected as potential lottery pick.

For right now, though, both are focused on what they can bring to UConn this season.

"I think she played very aggressive, and it showed defensively as well," Bueckers said of Fudd. "And that's what she's been showing a lot in practice. Just for her to be back out there having fun regardless of how many points she scores, how many minutes she plays -- we just really wanted to see her back out there and enjoy her moment. We're all very grateful that she's back."