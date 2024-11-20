Open Extended Reactions

It has been a calm start to the 2024-25 women's college basketball season, with no losses among The Associated Press top 10 teams so far. But that is about to change. Two of the most anticipated matchups of the November schedule happen this weekend in Los Angeles.

USC hosts Notre Dame on Saturday, and UCLA hosts South Carolina on Sunday. It's a chance to see four of the best teams in the country -- a quartet that could make the Final Four next spring -- and several of the most exciting players.

Who will shine brightest among the super sophomore guards when the Trojans face the Irish: USC's JuJu Watkins or Notre Dame's Hannah Hidalgo? Both teams also have potential 2025 WNBA draft lottery picks in USC senior forward Kiki Iriafen and Notre Dame guard Olivia Miles, a draft-eligible junior.

The defending champion Gamecocks and the Bruins will test their inside games against each other. Forward Chloe Kitts (17.3 PPG, 10.3 RPG) leads South Carolina and center Lauren Betts (21.5, 11.5) leads UCLA.

We're still in the "learning about" phase with teams this season, so the AP poll and ESPN's women's college basketball Power Rankings have been pretty static. Some teams such as TCU have made an early splash -- the Horned Frogs aren't quite in our rankings yet, but are getting close -- while others are still in the shallow water of dull nonconference scheduling.

With this weekend's showdowns and next week's holiday tournaments, the action should really pick up.

Previous ranking: 1

The Gamecocks got recent victories over Coppin State and East Carolina, topping 90 points in both games. South Carolina's depth will be a problem for its opponents this season.

Next seven days: @ Clemson (Nov. 20), @ UCLA (Nov. 24)

Previous ranking: 2

In their first meeting with a ranked team, the Huskies beat North Carolina 69-58 on Friday, led by Paige Bueckers' 29 points. Freshman Sarah Strong stood out with 14 points, 13 rebounds, 6 assists and 5 blocks. Coach Geno Auriemma goes for his 1,217th victory Wednesday, which will make him the wins leader in NCAA basketball for men and women.

Next seven days: vs. Fairleigh Dickinson (Nov. 20), vs. Oregon State (Nov. 25) in the Bahamas

Previous ranking: 3

The Trojans had no problem with Santa Clara on Friday, recording 23 assists in an 81-50 victory. Watkins had 22 points and has led USC in scoring every game so far this season.

Next seven days: vs. Notre Dame (Nov. 23)

Previous ranking: 4

With victories against three overmatched opponents, the Longhorns are averaging 101.7 PPG. Transfer Laila Phelia didn't play in Texas' opener, but she was in action for the past two wins, vs. Lamar and DePaul.

Next seven days: vs. Tarleton State (Nov. 20)

Previous ranking: 5

The Bruins ran away from Arkansas 101-52 on Sunday and have a week to prepare for their showdown with a significantly stronger SEC foe in South Carolina. Timea Gardiner, a transfer from Oregon State, was 7-of-12 from behind the arc against the Razorbacks.

Next seven days: vs. South Carolina (Nov. 24)

Previous ranking: 6

The Tigers got recent wins over Murray State and Troy, with Flau'Jae Johnson (23.8 PPG), Mikaylah Williams (17.6 PPG) and Aneesah Morrow (17.0 PPG, 12.4 RPG) leading the way. The Tigers could get tested in the upcoming Baha Mar tournament.

Next seven days: vs. Tulane (Nov. 20), vs. Washington (Nov. 25) in the Bahamas

Previous ranking: 7

The Irish beat James Madison and Lafayette and are averaging 97.8 PPG. Kate Koval, a 6-foot-5 freshman and from Ukraine, is averaging 13.0 rebounds. She was ESPN's HoopGurlz's No. 5 recruit from the Class of 2024.

Next seven days: @ USC (Nov. 23)

Previous ranking: 8

The Cyclones have cruised past their four foes and have two of their three annual matchups with in-state rivals this week. It's all a buildup to facing No. 1 South Carolina on Nov. 28.

Next seven days: @ Northern Iowa (Nov. 20), vs. Drake (Nov. 24)

Previous ranking: 10

The Sooners scored a program-record 122 points in beating Western Carolina, shooting 63.2%. They followed that with a win Tuesday over Wichita State. Transfer center Raegan Beers is averaging a double-double for Oklahoma.

Next seven days: @ UNLV (Nov. 22), vs. DePaul (Nov. 25) in Las Vegas

Previous ranking: 13

The Terps are coming off victories over Syracuse and Towson and have been led by Rutgers transfer guard Kaylene Smikle (18.6 PPG). She's one of 10 newcomers for Maryland this season.

Next seven days: vs. St. Francis (Pa.) (Nov. 24)

Previous ranking: 11

No one has come close to the Wildcats yet. Center Ayoka Lee had 28 points to lead them past Creighton and then 16 in a rout of Little Rock. Better competition is on the way in the upcoming Ball Dawgs Classic in Las Vegas, where they will play Duke and could also face Oklahoma.

Next seven days: vs. Milwaukee (Nov. 20), vs. Duke (Nov. 25) in Las Vegas

Previous ranking: 12

The Buckeyes had a tight 67-63 win at Belmont on Sunday. Cotie McMahon had a team-high 21 points, but the Ohio State offense had a rough day (34.3% shooting).

Next seven days: @ Ohio (Nov. 20), vs. Bowling Green (Nov. 24)

Previous ranking: 14

Duke bounced back from its Nov. 10 loss at Maryland with victories against Dayton and South Dakota State over the past week. Sophomore Jadyn Donovan had 23 points, 15 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 steals against the Jackrabbits.

Next seven days: vs. Belmont (Nov. 21), vs. Kansas State (Nov. 25) in Las Vegas

Previous ranking: 15

The Mountaineers are coming off victories against Texas A&M and Bowling Green. Sydney Shaw, a transfer from Auburn, is fitting in well with fellow guards JJ Quinerly and Jordan Harrison.

Next seven days: vs. Lafayette (Nov. 22)

No. 15 Kentucky Wildcats (5-0)

Previous ranking: NR

New coach Kenny Brooks already achieved something big: a 71-61 overtime victory over archrival Louisville on Saturday. That was followed by a win over Purdue Fort Wayne. Kentucky could have some challenges in the next three games, two of them against ranked teams.

Next seven days: vs. Arizona State (Nov. 26) in Nashville, Tennessee

No. 16 Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-0)

Previous ranking: NR

The Huskers took it to South Dakota, winning 113-70 on Saturday. They followed that with a victory over North Alabama on Tuesday. However, sophomore Natalie Potts, Nebraska's leading scorer and rebounder, sustained a non-contact knee injury Tuesday and played just 10 minutes. She returned to the bench on crutches. Coach Amy Williams did not have a postgame update on Potts' status.

Next seven days: @ Creighton (Nov. 22), vs. Kansas City (Nov. 26)