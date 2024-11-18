Andraya Carter and Carolyn Peck discuss how Paige Bueckers could impact the Dallas Wings if she is selected with the No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA draft. (2:37)

Talent-wise, UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers should be the No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA draft. She could follow Caitlin Clark, last year's No. 1 selection to the Indiana Fever, as a pro-ready guard who could immediately help a WNBA franchise.

Bueckers is a game-changer whose skill set will appeal to any team, including the Dallas Wings, who won the WNBA draft lottery Sunday and will have the top pick in April.

The question is whether Bueckers -- who has said this will be her last season at UConn even though she has a year of eligibility left -- might change her mind about the 2025 draft.

The Wings franchise has been in Dallas since 2016, and in that time the team has had five coaches with a sixth on the way. Latricia Trammell was fired after this past season's 9-31 record, despite leading the Wings to the semifinals in 2023.

Sources around the league have indicated that the Los Angeles Sparks, who got the No. 2 pick in the lottery, would have been Bueckers' preferred option. Like the Wings, the Sparks also currently don't have a head coach. But Los Angeles is a gigantic market and a team that could also have used a guard like Bueckers.

Longtime WNBA coach Curt Miller, fired by the Sparks in September, was recently hired as the Wings' new general manager and is in place to help decide the next Dallas coach. The Wings face big free agency questions: Specifically, will forwards Satou Sabally and Natasha Howard stay in Dallas? But the potential of adding Bueckers makes the Wings a more attractive option.

As for the other lottery teams, the Chicago Sky will pick No. 3 and the Washington Mystics No. 4. For now, our mock draft has both teams taking early-entry players in the draft. But that could change dramatically depending on their decisions and how the college season plays out.

UConn | point guard | 6-foot-0 | senior

Dallas has had six lottery picks in the past eight drafts, including Charli Collier at No. 1 in 2021. She has not played in the WNBA the past two seasons. But Bueckers could be like hitting the jackpot for Dallas. She's off to a strong start for UConn through three games, averaging 21.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists. Her efficiency and versatility make her an excellent pro prospect. The chance to select her could also be the highest-level trade bait, but it's hard to see the Wings giving up a player with this potential.

USC | power forward | 6-3 | senior

Iriafen is from Los Angeles, transferred to USC in April after three seasons at Stanford and might start her pro career at Crypto.com Arena, not far from the Trojans' Galen Center. After a breakthrough junior season (19.4 points, 11.0 rebounds per game) with the Cardinal, Iriafen is a key player on a Final Four contender. She averaged 17.3 points and 7.5 rebounds through her first four games at USC.

The Sparks took forwards Cameron Brink (No. 2) and Rickea Jackson (No. 4) in the 2024 draft. Brink, who was Iriafen's teammate at Stanford, suffered a knee injury in June and missed the rest of the season. But if she is back healthy with Jackson, who was on the WNBA's All-Rookie team, adding Iriafen makes for a dynamic young post trio.

UConn | shooting guard | 5-10 | junior

This could be seen as a peculiar pick because Fudd has played only 42 college games. She has yet to return to the court for UConn after missing last season because of a knee injury; she's expected back in December. So there is a lot unknown about Fudd.

But when healthy, she is a spectacular shooter. If Fudd can stay on the court this season at UConn and then decides to declare for the draft -- she has a year of college eligibility left after this season -- the Sky under new coach Tyler Marsh might pick her. Marsh wants the Sky, who averaged a league-worst 4.8 3-pointers per season last year, to be a much better team from long range.

Notre Dame | point guard | 5-10 | junior

Miles, who missed the 2023 postseason and all of 2023-24 because of a knee injury, is another possible early entry. One of the concerns with Miles, along with health, is her 3-point shooting. However, she's off to a good start this season. She had a triple-double in the Irish's opener, and her 20 points, 11 rebounds and 7 assists Sunday against Lafayette helped Notre Dame move to 4-0. Another plus: Success among Notre Dame guards in the WNBA is well established.

The Mystics fired general manager Mike Thibault and coach Eric Thibault after this past season and have yet to replace them. So we don't know at this point who will be making personnel decisions for Washington.

Dallas Wings win WNBA draft lottery

UCLA | center | 6-7 | junior

We don't know what the Valkyries will be looking for in the 2025 draft because they don't have any players yet; the expansion draft is Dec. 6. Betts, draft eligible because she turns 22 next year, could be a high pick if she leaves school early. Now in her second season at UCLA after starting at Stanford, Betts is a career 64.4% shooter.

6. Washington Mystics (from Atlanta): Sedona Prince

TCU | center | 6-7

Mike Thibault made the personnel decisions as Mystics GM for the past 12 years, and he was known for his detailed scouting and definitive opinions about how players would fit into his system. But it will be a new era with Washington. The situation with Prince is unique: Between injuries and the COVID-19 waiver, she is in her seventh year in college and will turn 25 next May when the WNBA season starts.

When healthy, her talent is enormous, as shown with her 31 points and 16 rebounds in TCU's victory over NC State on Sunday. Her health has been a continuous roller coaster.

7. New York Liberty (from Phoenix): Dominique Malonga

France | center | 6-6

Malonga, who turned 19 on Saturday, made the French Olympic team this year. With her size and potential, she could be a first-round pick even if she doesn't play in the WNBA in 2025. The defending champion Liberty, who have had recent success with European players such as Leonie Fiebich (Germany) and Marine Johannes (France), might see Malonga as a pick for the future.

8. Indiana Fever: Aneesah Morrow

LSU | small forward | 6-1 | senior

Morrow has been an exceptional scorer and rebounder in her college career, which started at DePaul and will finish at LSU. But there is concern about her size and what her most effective position will be in the WNBA. Plus, she has shot 24.3% from 3-point range in college. Still, there is a lot of potential for Morrow as a player who could run the floor well and be another target for Caitlin Clark's passes.

South Carolina | guard | 5-9 | senior

The current team dynamics in Seattle suggest veteran guard Jewell Loyd isn't happy there and might want a trade. That could mean Seattle would look more for a guard in the draft.

Paopao returned for a fifth year of college after winning the national championship with the Gamecocks last season. Her 3-point shooting accuracy could be appealing at the next level. In her college career (the first three years at Oregon), she has shot just over 40% from behind the arc. That includes 46.8% last season. And playing for South Carolina coach Dawn Staley has improved her defense, too.

10. Chicago Sky (from Connecticut): Rori Harmon

Texas | point guard | 5-6 | senior

Harmon was granted a hardship waiver after being limited to 12 games last season by a knee injury, so she could return to college for another season. However, if she declares for the draft, her quickness, defense and playmaking are all big assets. Improving as a consistent 3-point shooter would help her draft stock and could be especially important for her to be selected by the Sky.

Janiah Barker

UCLA | power forward | 6-4 | junior

The Lynx could use some more help inside for Napheesa Collier and Alanna Smith. Like UCLA teammate Betts, Barker is just a junior but turns 22 next year and could be in demand as a powerful post player. After two years at Texas A&M, she transferred to UCLA and is part of the Bruins' strong inside attack. A key will be how much her offense develops under coach Cori Close and playing alongside all the talent at UCLA.

Notre Dame | shooting guard | 6-1 | senior

We don't know yet if guard Diana Taurasi might return for a 21st WNBA season with the Mercury. Either way, Phoenix could look for more guard help if there is no strong post option available at this point in the draft. With fellow guard Miles back this season for Notre Dame, Citron's numbers might decline from last season's 17.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. But her potential as a versatile guard and 3-point shooter could make her a first-round selection.