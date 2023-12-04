Open Extended Reactions

South Carolina, Stanford and Texas headline the first iteration of the NCAA women's basketball NET rankings, released Monday.

Utah and Notre Dame are next, with Iowa, Michigan State, UCLA, NC State and Kansas State rounding out the top 10.

South Carolina, UCLA, Texas and NC State are all undefeated a month into the season and rank No. 1, No. 2, No. 3, and No. 5 in the latest Associated Press poll, respectively.

Defending national champion LSU, ranked No. 7 in the AP poll, comes in at No. 20 in the NET.

NET rankings -- which have been used since the 2020-21 season in women's college basketball, replacing the RPI metric -- are part of the criteria used by the Division I women's basketball committee to determine selection and seeding into the NCAA tournament.

The rankings are updated daily at NCAA.com.